AC Milan sign Switzerland striker Noah Okafor from Red Bull Salzburg

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 23-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year deal.

AC Milan have signed forward Noah Okafor from Red Bull Salzburg.

The 23-year-old Switzerland international has put pen to paper on a five-year deal running until June 30, 2028.

Okafor came through the youth ranks at Basel, making his professional debut in 2018 and scoring seven goals in 54 games.

He moved to Salzburg in January 2020 and attracted the attention of Milan after netting 34 times in 110 appearances, helping the club to four Austrian Bundesliga titles and three Austrian Cups.

In announcing the move, a message on the Salzburg Twitter feed read: “Noah Okafor has joined @acmilan on a permanent transfer.

“We’d like to thank him for the massive contributions he made to our club, and wish him nothing but the absolute best as he joins one of the biggest clubs in the world. See you soon, Noah.”

Okafor made his international debut in June 2019 against England, while his first Switzerland goal secured his country’s qualification for the World Cup in Qatar.

He was included in the squad for the finals and came on as a substitute in three of Switzerland’s four games.

UK & international sports

