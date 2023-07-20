Zak Crawley’s rapid century puts England on top in fourth Ashes Test

Zak Crawley

Zak Crawley crashed a remarkable 93-ball century as England seized control of the fourth Ashes Test with a dashing day two performance at Emirates Old Trafford.

Australia were bowled out for 317 after losing their last two wickets early, then watched as Crawley led the hosts to a thrilling response of 239 for two at tea.

Crawley has faced almost constant speculation over his place due to his inconsistent returns at the top of the order but he underlined England’s faith in him as a game-changing performer as he motored to an unbeaten 132 in 128 deliveries.

A fourth Test century, coming in just 93 balls ? Take a bow, Zak Crawley! ? ??????? #ENGvAUS ?? | @IGcom pic.twitter.com/25Nah8QBTh — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 20, 2023

England took lunch at 61 for one, Ben Duckett an early casualty, and hit the accelerator in dramatic fashion during a transformational afternoon session.

In just 25 overs they scored 178 runs at a dizzying rate of 7.12 per over, with Moeen Ali (54) and Joe Root (44no) backing Crawley’s charge.

Crawley’s fourth Test hundred was not a watertight masterpiece, with inside edges skating past his own stumps more than once and thick outside edges climbing over the slip cordon, but at his best he was punishing.

His timing was excellent off his pads, whipping powerfully through mid-wicket and stepping across to open up fine-leg, and more than once he landed drives straight out the middle of the bat.

Cameron Green was lashed down the ground with the full face and one stroke through the covers off Mitchell Starc was enough to leave the purists purring.

Crawley even made sure to hammer home the folly of Australia leaving out a specialist spinner for the first time in 120 Tests, reverse sweeping the first ball from part-timer Travis Head for four then slog-sweeping his follow-up for the first of two sixes.

His second 50 came off just 26 balls, reaching three figures with an improvised shot that was half cut and half lob, and the applause of his team-mates on the balcony was long and heartfelt.

Both Moeen and Root slipped into the shadows due to Crawley’s show, but each played hugely important knocks.

Moeen wildly over-performed on his own modest expectations as he continued his experimental promotion to number three, totting up a handy half-century after coming to the crease in the third over and helping set the tone with seven boundaries.

He was just getting into a real groove when he swivelled into a pull off Starc and was well caught at mid-wicket by a diving Usman Khawaja.

Root was in impeccable touch from the off, instantly matching Crawley’s aggression and enthusiasm. He mastered Australia’s short ball tactics with ease, rotated the strike at will and even whipped out his trademark reverse ramp to lift Mitchell Marsh for six over third man.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins was having a day to forget, dismissed by the first ball of the morning from James Anderson, carding nought for 56 off nine modest overs and making a mess of two catches in the field.

His captaincy was passive as England applied pressure and his bowling changes ineffective.