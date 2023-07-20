Royal Liverpool member Matthew Jordan gets 151st Open under way at Hoylake

Matthew Jordan tees off

Royal Liverpool member Matthew Jordan had a nervy start to the 151st Open but managed to avoid an early mishap as play got under way at Hoylake in cloudy but calm conditions.

The DP World Tour professional, playing in his second championship, was given the honour of hitting the first shot at 6.35am and was welcomed onto the first tee by an appreciative crowd, many of whom were family, friends and fellow patrons of the club.

Matthew Jordan has hit this tee shot thousands of times. But never with the world watching. The 151st Open is underway. pic.twitter.com/irbrCH3itt — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2023

And although he pulled his drive into the left rough of the 444-yard hole – which he has always played as the 17th but is changed this week for an improved tournament layout – he was loudly cheered by the packed grandstand and departed the tee waving to spectators.

Having then hit into a greenside bunker, he splashed out to 12 feet and holed a par putt.

With his nerves settled, Jordan played the second hole much better, finding the fairway, hitting his approach to 17ft and holing to loud cheers as he took the early lead with the tournament’s first birdie of the day.

That feeling when you’ve just got #TheOpen under way at your home club. pic.twitter.com/4Yu5ZBZ3lR — Royal Liverpool Golf Club (@RLGCHoylake) July 20, 2023

Big names going out in the morning included defending champion Cameron Smith alongside Xander Schauffele and US Open winner Wyndham Clark, one group behind world number one Scottie Scheffler, home hope Tommy Fleetwood and Australian Adam Scott.