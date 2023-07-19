Manchester City accept bid from Al Ahli for Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez

Manchester City have accepted a bid worth up to £30million for Riyad Mahrez from Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli, the PA news agency understands.

The Algeria international has consequently been given permission to miss the treble winners’ pre-season tour of Asia.

Mahrez, 32, is now set to discuss terms ahead of a potential move to the Jeddah-based Saudi Pro League outfit. Reports have suggested he has been offered a three-year contract.

Mahrez won four Premier League titles with City (Dave Thompson/PA)

The former Leicester winger was not included in the 25-man City squad due to leave for Japan and South Korea on Wednesday.

Mahrez had two years remaining on a contract which he extended last summer but had reportedly been frustrated with a lack of game time in the treble-winning 2022-23 campaign.

Mahrez made just 22 Premier League starts last term and was an unused substitute in the finals of both the FA Cup and Champions League.