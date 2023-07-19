Notification Settings

England fly-half Marcus Smith extends Harlequins stay

Marcus Smith

England fly-half Marcus Smith has signed a contract extension with Gallagher Premiership side Harlequins.

The 24-year-old is currently part of Steve Borthwick’s training squad preparing for the World Cup in France.

Smith, who helped Quins to the Premiership title in 2021, made his debut during the 2017/18 season and has gone on to score over 1,000 points in the league.

“I love the club,” Smith said on the announcement of his new deal.

“It’s been my home since the age of 14 and I want to repay the faith shown in me and help Quins win trophies.

“We have unfinished business, we want to challenge for titles and create more memories for our supporters.”

While the length of Smith’s extension has not been confirmed, the club announcement said it will keep him at the Stoop beyond next season.

UK & international sports



