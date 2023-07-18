Ryan Giggs prosecution over domestic violence allegations abandoned

Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court

Former Manchester United winger and Wales manager Ryan Giggs’ retrial later this month on domestic violence charges has been abandoned after lawyers withdrew the prosecution.

Giggs, 49, was due to go on trial for a second time on July 31, accused of controlling or coercive behaviour towards his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 39, between August 2017 and November 2020.

Giggs was also accused of assault by “losing control” and headbutting her and the common assault of Greville’s sister Emma by elbowing her in the jaw, during a row at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 2020.

He denied the offences and underwent a month-long trial, ending last August when the jury failed to reach any verdicts.

Prosecutors have offered no evidence in the case against former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs (Peter Powell/PA)

Prosecutors then sought and were granted an application for a retrial, scheduled to begin on July 31, after telling Judge Hilary Manley that the complainants were willing to give evidence at a second trial.

But on Tuesday, prosecutor Peter Wright KC told Manchester Crown Court that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) were not now proceeding with the case.

During Giggs’ time at Old Trafford, Manchester United won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

Giggs stood down as Wales boss following a period of leave since November 2020.