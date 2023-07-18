No fitness concerns over Declan Rice, says Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Declan Rice trains with his new Arsenal team-mates in the United States

Mikel Arteta allayed concerns over star signing Declan Rice’s fitness ahead of a potential first Arsenal appearance against the MLS All-Stars on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old midfielder completed his British record £105million move from West Ham to the Emirates Stadium at the weekend.

Rice travelled with his new team-mates to the United States but was unable to train in Washington DC on Monday, working on an exercise bike by the pitch.

“We just wanted to manage him,” Arsenal boss Arteta said of the England international.

“Obviously a lot has happened to him in the last five or six days.

“He had a very hectic schedule and he had a few training sessions that went really good, but prior to that, he didn’t do much before he joined us.

“So we wanted to just manage him. He trained today with us. He was in good form and he’s fine.”

Declan Rice (left) trains with his new team-mates (Simon Peach/PA).

Wednesday’s match kicks off Arsenal’s pre-season tour of the USA and Arteta is looking forward to facing the Wayne Rooney-coached All-Stars at Audi Field.

“It’s going to be a special, unpredictable game obviously because we are going to play and change a lot of players as well,” the Spaniard said.