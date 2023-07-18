Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Carey pays for haircut and Broad is sledged – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Marcus Rashford was feeling at “home” and there was some good news on Edwin van der Sar.

Alex Carey and Stuart Broad
Alex Carey and Stuart Broad

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 18.

Football

Marcus Rashford extended his Manchester United stay.

There was some good news on another United great as Edwin van der Sar left intensive care.

James Maddison, Destiny Udogie, Guglielmo Vicario and Manor Solomon enjoyed their Spurs debuts.

And Harry Kane was glad to get some minutes in his legs in Australia.

But West Ham came out on top in Perth.

Antonio Conte enjoyed Venice.

Gabriel Jesus donned Arsenal’s new kit.

Cristiano Ronaldo was back at work.

Manchester City turned the clock back.

Cricket

Alex Carey finally got his haircut!

Stuart Broad was sledged.

Rugby union

George North enjoyed Switzerland.

Tennis

Home comforts for Stan Wawrinka.

Formula One

Kevin Magnussen welcomed a new arrival.

Mika Hakkinen enjoyed being back in a car.

Swimming

Andy Jameson was sad for swimming.

Sport

TNT Sports replaced BT Sport and underwent a rebrand.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News