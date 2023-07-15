Gerwyn Price recovers from slow start to see off Stephen Bunting in Blackpool

Gerwyn Price in action (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Gerwyn Price advanced to the second round of the World Matchplay as he recovered from a slow start to defeat Stephen Bunting 10-3 in Blackpool.

After Bunting won the first two legs, Price hit back to level things up before sweeping to victory, claiming each of the last seven.

The Welshman, runner-up to Michael van Gerwen in last year’s competition, said on Sky Sports: “I was 2-0 down, could have been 3-0 down – it was a slow start. I didn’t play brilliant, but I did what I had to do.

“I was up and down. It was just first-round jitters. Getting through the first round is always tough, but I’ll be better next round.

“It’s one of the tournaments I haven’t won, so you try a little bit too hard sometimes, especially in finals. But I’ve plenty more years left in this game so if it’s not this year, it will be sometime soon hopefully, and fingers crossed it is this year.”

Price’s opponent in round two will be Joe Cullen, who saw off Belgian debutant Mike De Decker 10-7 in the first match of the tournament’s opening night.

The Winter Gardens action also saw 2019 champion Rob Cross eliminated after losing a thrilling contest to Daryl Gurney.

Cross came back from 4-0 down to force a tiebreaker, and then led for the first time in the match at 10-9, before Northern Ireland’s Gurney turned things around again to triumph 12-10.