Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dele finds plenty of allies after moving interview – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Everton midfielder has received lots of support after talking about his traumatic past.

Harry Kane and Dele Alli embrace
Harry Kane and Dele Alli embrace

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 13.

Football

Dele Alli spoke about his troubles – and received plenty of support.

Harry Kane worked hard in the gym.

Life’s a beach for Zlatan.

Jose Mourinho and his team were hard at it.

Controversial!

Scott McTominay was also switching sport.

Liverpool have a new number nine.

Cricket

Comical!

Worth another look!

Boxing

Tyson Fury made a promise to Francis Ngannou.

Olympics

Two-time Taekwondo gold medal winner Jade Jones pulled off a successful landing.

Golf

Preparation is everything for Billy Horschel.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News