Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur set for rematch in Wimbledon quarter-finals

The remaining singles quarter-finals are completed on Wednesday as Wimbledon continues to take shape.

World number one Carlos Alcaraz will again look to outline his title credentials against fellow youngster Holger Rune while there is a rematch of last year’s women’s final between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at day 10.

Match of the Day

Elena Rybakina got the better of Ons Jabeur in last year’s final (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Fans on Centre Court will watch a match that is fit for a final as Elena Rybakina takes on Ons Jabeur.

It is a rematch of last year’s final which saw Rybakina claim her first grand slam title in a three-set win that left Jabeur heartbroken.

Both women are again looking the real deal having got to this stage without any trouble at all.

Jabeur says she has learned from last year’s final defeat and she is gunning for revenge.

King Carlos to reign?

Carlos Alcaraz has his eyes on a first Wimbledon semi-final (Victoria Jones/PA)

Questions were asked of Carlos Alcaraz’s ability on the grass ahead of this Wimbledon campaign but he has resoundingly answered them.

During his first four matches he has proved he is very much at home here and is a real contender to win the title.

Standing in the way of a first Wimbledon semi-final appearance is Holger Rune in a clash of the new kids on the block.

At 20, Rune is also a future star and is looking for a first grand slam semi-final, but has his work cut out.

British pair chasing more history

Maia Lumsden and Naiktha Bains are looking to make the semi-finals of the women’s doubles (John Walton/PA)

Naiktha Bains and Maia Lumsden became the first all-British pair to reach the quarter-finals of the Wimbledon women’s doubles in 40 years and now they have a last-four spot in their sights.

Not since Jo Durie and Anne Hobbs in 1983 have a home team got this far and Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens now stand in their way.

If they were to win on Court Two, they would equal Durie and Hobbs’ achievement, which is not a bad effort considering Lumsden thought her career would be over after a bout of long Covid.

Jonny O’Mara and Olivia Nicholls are flying the flag in the mixed doubles as they are through to the semi-finals, where they will face Lyudmyla Kichenok and Mate Pavic on Court Three.

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupsi are also in action in the men’s doubles quarter-finals with their respective partners Michael Venus and Wesley Koolhof.

Order of play

Centre Court

Ons Jabeur v Elena Rybakina

Carlos Alcaraz v Holger Rune

Court One

Madison Keys v Aryna Sabalenka

Daniil Medvedev v Chris Eubanks

