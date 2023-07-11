Marketa Vondrousova knocks out fourth seed Jessica Pegula to reach semi-finals

Marketa Vondrousova hit back to knock out Jessica Pegula

World number four Jessica Pegula crashed out of Wimbledon after an untimely suspension of play helped shift the momentum in her surprise quarter-final defeat to Marketa Vondrousova.

The American looked poised to progress to the maiden grand slam singles semi-final of her career having overturned a one-set deficit to lead 3-1 in the decider.

But, due to forecasted rain, the contest was halted for around 23 minutes to allow the roof on Court One to be closed and 2019 French Open finalist Vondrousova returned to win five of the next six games to progress 6-4 2-6 6-4.

The Czech world number 42, who is enjoying her best run at the All England Club, will take on either world number one Iga Swiatek or Elina Svitolina for a place in the final.

“I don’t know what happened,” she said. “It’s an amazing feeling, I cannot believe it.”

Asked how much closing the roof helped her, she replied: “A lot actually. I never played on court number one under the roof. It’s amazing.

“I just wanted to stay as long as I could and I fought until the end. She was pushing me to the edge so I am just so proud of my game.”

Marketa Vondrousova on her way to a second grand slam semi-final (John Walton/PA)

Pegula, playing in her sixth grand slam quarter-final, arrived on court having only dropped a single set all championship and looked set to sail through her latest match after an instant break of serve led to a swift 2-0 lead.

But she failed to hold three times during an erratic opening set in which momentum flowed back and forth, while paying a heavy price for a string of unforced errors.

With left-handed Vondrousova giving her the run around thanks to an array of pace, bounce and spin, the 29-year-old desperately needed to assert some authority on a tight contest.

Jessica Pegula suffered another quarter-final defeat (Victoria Jones/PA)

She attacked the net more aggressively in the second set and a crucial break of serve in the fourth game helped her wrestle control to pave the way for a decider.

After two tough holds and another important break allowed her to establish a two-game advantage in the final set, Pegula then appeared unhappy at the decision to temporarily halt proceedings because of the changing weather conditions.

She soon had greater reason to feel irked by the unfortunate situation.