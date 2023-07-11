Fury announces next fight and Messi relaxes – Tuesday’s sporting social

Notification Settings

UK & international sportsPublished:

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 11.

Football

Lionel Messi enjoyed relaxing time with his family.

David Beckham got emotional celebrating his daughter’s birthday.

Marcus Rashford was feeling good.

Manor Solomon arrived at Spurs.

Mikel Arteta was on his bike.

Not bad office views.

Likewise for Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Boxing

Tyson Fury announced his next fight.

Rugby Union

Ed Slater wrote a poem marking a year since he was diagnosed with MND.

Formula One

Daniel Ricciardo made a shock F1 return.

Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc took in some tennis.

George Russell enjoyed some family time with his niece and nephew.

Tennis

Liam Broady was trying to cheer himself up in Manchester after being knocked out of Wimbledon on Friday.

Cricket

Joe Root looked forward to the fourth Test.

Athletics

Zharnel Hughes reflected on a top weekend.

Swimming

Sharron Davies called on sporting bodies to stand up for their female athletes.

Golf

Shane Lowry was glad to be back in Scotland.

