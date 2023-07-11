Elina Svitolina: Having a child, and war, made me a different person

Elina Svitolina celebrates victory over Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon quarter-finals

Elina Svitolina has priorities far bigger than tennis but that has not stopped her from producing a fairytale run to the semi-finals at Wimbledon.

The Ukrainian wildcard stunned world number one Iga Swiatek in a 7-5 6-7 (5) 6-2 victory on Centre Court having only returned to the sport three months ago following the birth of her daughter, Skai.

Svitolina is also taking motivation from the Russian invasion of her country as she moves closer to a scarcely believable first grand-slam title.

Elina Svitolina celebrates victory over Iga Swiatek (Steven Paston/PA)

“I think it’s mixture of everything,” she said. “I think war made me stronger and also made me, like, mentally stronger. Mentally I don’t take difficult situations as like a disaster, you know? There are worse things in life. I’m just more calm.

“I think also, because I’ve just started to play again, I have different pressures. Of course, I want to win. I have this motivation, like huge motivation, to come back to the top.

“But I think having a child, and war, made me a different person. I look at the things a bit differently.”

The 28-year-old and her compatriots pointedly refuse to shake hands with players from Russia and Belarus, which prompted boos for Belarusian Victoria Azarenka after their fourth-round match.

If she beats Marketa Vondrousova on Thursday Svitolina could face another Belarusian, second seed Aryna Sabalenka, in the final.

“It’s still very, very far from that. I already played Azarenka the day before, so yeah, I cannot say much,” she said.

Iga Swiatek congratulates Elina Svitolina (Steven Paston/PA)

“As I mentioned before, each time I play against them, it’s big motivation, big responsibility as well for me. Different motivation as well for my country.

“But right now it’s very, very far. It seems very close, but it’s very far from this. Still I have to win. They have to win. So let’s stay here right now.”

Swiatek, just as she had in her previous match against Belinda Bencic, came from a set down to draw level and seemed to have snatched the momentum.

But Svitolina dominated the final set and stood in disbelief with her hands over her mouth when Swiatek hit the net on match point.

3 – Elina Svitolina is the 3rd player in the Open Era to defeat 4 former Women’s Singles Grand Slam Champions in a single Major after S. Williams at the US Open 1999 and J. Henin at the Roland Garros 2005 – they both won the title. Premonition.#Wimbledon | @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/6wZXeFXzbX — OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 11, 2023

Swiatek has been a huge supporter of the Ukrainian cause following the invasion and wears a blue and yellow ribbon in her cap.

“It was much tougher game I would say because she’s a great person, she’s a big champion,” said Svitolina. “She’s done so much, and is still doing so much for Ukraine. We really admire her in Ukraine.

“In a way when you’re playing your good buddy, it’s tough because you don’t want to see her or him losing.

“When I was away from tennis, I was really cheering for her, really happy with her results.”

Svitolina was all smiles after her win (Steven Paston/PA)

The feeling is mutual, according to Swiatek.

“I think overall, looking at her career, having a grand slam title would be pretty amazing for her. She’s coming back after becoming a mother,” said the Pole, 22.

“I think, yeah, I’ll root for her, especially because we like each other as people. I told her at the net that I hope she wins this tournament.