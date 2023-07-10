The sporting weekend in pictures

Landmark Crooked House public house forced to close after burglar wrecks bar, kitchen and bathrooms
There was also victory for the hosts in the concluding T20 of the Women’s Ashes at Lord’s.
Harry Brook produced a match-winning knock as England defeated Australia by three wickets in the third Ashes Test at Headingley to keep the series alive at 2-1.
There was also victory for the hosts in the concluding T20 of the Women’s Ashes at Lord’s, and an England triumph in the European Under-21 Championship final in Georgia, while Max Verstappen won the British Grand Prix.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some top images from the weekend’s sporting action.