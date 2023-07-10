Tearful Beatriz Haddad Maia retires from fourth-round clash with Elena Rybakina

Beatriz Haddad Maia was in tears as she was forced to retire from her fourth-round match with Elena Rybakina

The Brazilian was enjoying her best run at Wimbledon, having never previously got past the second round, but hopes of a first quarter-final appearance were taken away from her when she suffered a hip injury early in the first set.

She had a lengthy medical timeout trailing 3-1 and tried to carry on but after being unable to move during a Rybakina service game it was clear that she could not continue.

Beatriz Haddad Maia receives treatment during her match against Elena Rybakina (John Walton/PA)

Having been in tears throughout the last game, she reluctantly walked to the net and shook hands with the score at 4-1.