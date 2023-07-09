Michael Woods claims first Tour de France stage victory after breakaway

France Cycling Tour de France

Canadian Michael Woods charged up the Puy de Dome to beat Matteo Jorgenson to a breakaway victory on stage nine of the Tour de France as Tadej Pogacar clawed back a few more seconds on race leader Jonas Vingegaard.

Woods took almost two minutes out of Jorgenson on the steep gradients of the dormant volcano, making its first appearance in the Tour for 35 years, rounding the American with 450 metres left to take his first career Tour de France stage at the age of 36.

The two were part of a 14-strong group who had gone clear early on the 182.5km stage from Saint Leonard de Noblat, hitting the final climb with an advantage of more than 15 minutes on the peloton.

It was a North American duel that took place on the slopes of the Puy-de-Dôme. ⏪The last 500 metres of this crazy stage ⤵️ Au bout de l'effort, c'est un duel nord-américain qui a eu lieu sur les pentes du Puy-de-Dôme.⏪Les 500 derniers mètres de cette étape folle ⤵️#TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/SIrnqq8rzc — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 9, 2023

By the time the main contenders crossed the line, some nine minutes after Woods, Pogacar had put in an attack inside the last 1,500 metres to claw back eight seconds on Vingegaard, whose advantage in yellow is down to 17 seconds going into Monday’s rest day.

British duo Simon Yates and Tom Pidcock were the next riders home, with Yates recovering a little over the losses caused by a late crash on Saturday, and Pidcock putting in an encouraging ride that lifted him to seventh overall as he tests himself in the general classification.

Jorgenson had raced clear of the rest of the breakaway with a little under 50km to go as a series of attacks started. Woods could not follow the move and ended up in a third group on the road, but bided his time.

Jorgenson started the steepest section of the climb, with just over four kilometres with gradients averaging 12 per cent, with 80 seconds over three riders behind and another 25 or so over Woods, but that gradually whittled down.

After Woods passed him, so did Pierre LaTour and Matej Mohoric as Jorgenson came in fourth.

⏱️ 8’’ is the gap on the finish line between @TamauPogi and Jonas Vingegaard. ⏱️ 8’’ reprises pour @TamauPogi sur la ligne d’arrivée !#TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/wNrpoN7BmR — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 9, 2023

Woods said: “I’m still having a pinch myself moment. I can’t believe I did it. I’m really proud of myself, I’m really proud of my team, it’s special…

“I’m 36, turning 37 this year, I’m not getting any younger. I’ve always talked about winning a stage at the Tour de France and I’ve finally achieved it.”

Behind, Pogacar and Vingegaard kept up a strong pace that gradually dropped rivals one by one. Simon and Adam Yates stuck with them, as did the Ineos Grenadiers pair of Pidcock and Carlos Rodriguez, but when Pogacar put in a dig with 1,500 metres to go, it quickly changed.

Vingegaard briefly followed but when Pogacar looked over his shoulder he saw a short gap opening and redoubled his efforts.

Jai Hindley, third overall, paced his way up after being dropped to minimise his losses and now sits two minutes and 40 seconds off yellow, still more than a minute and a half clear of Rodriguez in the last podium position.

Adam Yates is fifth, four minutes 39 down, just in front of brother Simon and Pidcock in seventh.

“Finishing fourth out of the (general classification) riders is great but no one will remember that in a few days,” said Pidcock.