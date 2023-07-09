Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

England’s ‘incredible’ World Cup welcome in Queensland delights Sarina Wiegman

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Lionesses are preparing for their World Cup opener against Haiti in Brisbane.

Sarina Wiegman
Sarina Wiegman

England head coach Sarina Wiegman has hailed the Lionesses’ “incredible” World Cup welcome in Australia.

Around 3,000 spectators watched England train during an open session at the Sunshine Coast Stadium in Queensland.

“To see so many fans join us today was incredible,” Wiegman said.

“We have received such a warm welcome from everyone since we arrived, it really feels like a home away from home for us and we are delighted to be here.

“With the brilliant facilities and the excellent climate, we can’t think of anywhere better to get to work and finalise our preparation for the tournament.”

Training session
England players Lucy Bronze and Millie Bright during an opening training session in Queensland (PA)

England will step up their World Cup preparations with a behind-closed-doors game against Canada on Friday before travelling to Brisbane three days later, where they face their opening group match against Haiti on July 22.

They will also meet Denmark in Sydney and China in Adelaide during the competition’s group stage.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News