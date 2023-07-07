Notification Settings

Support for Edwin van der Sar and Lionesses arrive – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Harry Kane wished England U21s good luck ahead of their Euro final against Spain.

Manchester United

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 7.

Football

Thoughts were with Edwin van der Sar.

England’s players arrived in Australia ahead of the Women’s World Cup.

Harry Kane wished England Under-21s luck ahead of their final.

Wilfried Zaha’s life was complete.

Pre-season training has well and truly begun.

A moment of magic from new Southampton manager Russell Martin.

Ruben Dias was enjoying his break.

Bernardo Silva was impressed.

John Terry was gutted to see his former team-mate leave Chelsea.

Trevoh Chalobah felt a similar way.

Cricket

Former captain Michael Vaughan had his say on England’s Ashes performance.

Gary Lineker knows his cricket.

KP was optimistic.

Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr remembered his late brother.

Rugby league

The Canberra Raiders players gave a nod to a controversial Ashes moment during their try celebration.

And Australian snooker star Neil Robertson enjoyed a twist in the tale…

but also made a point about the standard of cricket in the series.

UK & international sports

