Football rumours: Manchester United lining up bid for Rasmus Hojlund

Excl: Manchester United have improved their bid for André Onana. It’s now worth €50m add-ons included, around €45m plus €5m add-ons. ???? #MUFC

Inter always asked for €60m package — but sources believe €55m could be the right number to make it happen.

Talks continue. ?

