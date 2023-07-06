Daniel Dubois to face Oleksandr Usyk for unified heavyweight title next month

Daniel Dubois will challenge Oleksandr Usyk for the world heavyweight title in Poland next month

Britain’s Daniel Dubois will fight world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in Poland next month, it has been announced.

Ukrainian Usyk, 36, will put all his WBA (Super), IBF and WBO titles on the line against mandatory WBA challenger Dubois, 26, at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw on August 26.

Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk snatched the titles off Anthony Joshua in London in September 2021 and won the rematch in August last year in Saudi Arabia.

Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia last year (Nick Potts/PA)

Dubois will be Usyk’s second defence of his world heavyweight belts with the match-up announced on Twitter by Frank Warren’s Queensbury Promotions.

Usyk, whose scheduled showdown with WBC champion Tyson Fury at Wembley in April fell through due to contractual disputes, said simply on Instagram: “See you 26 august”.

Londoner Dubois, nicknamed ‘Dynamite’, has won 19 of his 20 fights since turning professional in 2017, 18 by knockout, with one defeat, against fellow British heavyweight Joe Joyce in 2020.

Glory within striking distance!@DynamiteDubois takes on @usykaa for the unified Heavyweight title live on TNT Sports Box Office! pic.twitter.com/k1EMsI6Xiy — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) July 6, 2023

Dubois suffered a fractured orbital bone and nerve damage to his left eye when stopped in the 10th round by Joyce, but has beaten four opponents since.