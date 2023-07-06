Britain’s Liam Broady stuns fourth seed Casper Ruud in five sets on Centre Court

Liam Broady pulled off the shock of the tournament to reach the third round

Liam Broady outlasted world number four Casper Ruud in five sets for a career-best win that made him the first British male through to the third round at Wimbledon.

In trademark gutsy fashion, Broady had to dig deep to fight back from two sets to one down but – carried by a buoyant Centre Court crowd – he clinched an excellent 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-0 victory in three hours and 27 minutes.

Flying the flag ??@Liambroady takes down No.4 seed Casper Ruud to reach the third round of #Wimbledon once again pic.twitter.com/PcyxaHTfGr — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2023