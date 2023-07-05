Yaya Toure says Harry Kane should see out his career with Tottenham

Harry Kane has been linked with a move away from Tottenham this season

Yaya Toure has told Harry Kane to stay at Tottenham for the rest of his career.

The England captain’s future has come under constant scrutiny this summer and Kane has regularly been linked with a move to Manchester United or Bayern Munich.

Spurs are insistent they will not sell their star player, despite him entering the last year of his contract, and Toure thinks Kane should end his career at his boyhood club.

It goes without saying that the season didn't go how we wanted it to but I can only thank the fans for their relentless support all year. pic.twitter.com/8hNgpxVGkZ — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 28, 2023

Toure has had the chance to witness Kane at close quarters during his spell on the academy’s coaching staff and recognises his star quality.

“Harry Kane is a brilliant player and a brilliant leader,” the 40-year-old, who has just taken a coaching job at Standard Liege, told the PA news agency.

“For me I hope he is going to stay at Tottenham. What he did last season was incredible.

“I hope he is going to stay, being involved with the staff I can see how familiar they are, they all believe in each other.

“He came from the academy, he is different. He is not like (Sergio) Aguero, who came in from Atletico, he is at home.

“I hope he is going to stay because he is a good player. Why not retire there, like (Paolo) Maldini or Gerrard did at Liverpool, if he does that it is going to be very significant.”

Spurs’ inability to win a trophy over the last 15 years has been the main reason why Kane has been linked with a move away.

But Toure believes the club is set up for success and Kane is integral to that.

“Tottenham have everything to be successful, when you see the stadium and facilities, they are brilliant,” he added.

“What’s left now? Maybe change players, I don’t know.

“But the competitiveness of the league, you have to match that. “What Manchester City are doing, you have to match that if you want to win.

“That is what I learned when I was at top clubs, week in week out, try to improve the club to be successful.

“I hope and believe that if Harry Kane stays, new players will join, the club will be improving and better and they will be able to challenge for something.”

Before Toure heads to Belgium to begin at Standard Liege, he will first put his coaching skills to use on the launch of Amazon’s Prime Day, as a Prime customer can buy a private coaching session for them and three friends.

Yaya Toure has recently joined Standard Liege as an assistant coach (Prime handout/PA)

He said: “I couldn’t stay away from coaching in the UK for long, but this is a fun one.

“Amazon approached me because like them, I’m known for reliable delivery, so for Prime Day I’m going to be working with a group of football fans to give them a training session and show them a thing or two.

“With the new season coming up, I’ll look to put them through their paces with knowledge I’ve gained through my years at clubs such as Barcelona and Manchester City.

“It’ll be one last training session in England for a while.”