Mason Mount completes Manchester United move on five-year contract

UK & international sportsPublished:

It is understood the fee agreed for the 24-year-old is an initial £55million.

Mason Mount has completed his move to Manchester United on a five-year deal

Manchester United have completed the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea on a contract to 2028 with the option of a further year, the club have announced.

The PA news agency understands the fee agreed for the 24-year-old England midfielder is an initial £55million.

Mount – who came through the ranks at Chelsea and made 129 Premier League appearances for them, scoring 27 goals and providing 22 assists – said in a statement from United: “It’s never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career.

“Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I’m joining, and I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win major trophies.”

