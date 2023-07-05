Katie Boulter and boyfriend Alex De Minaur team up for Wimbledon mixed doubles

Katie Boulter supports boyfriend Alex De Minaur at Wimbledon

British number one Katie Boulter will play mixed doubles with Australian boyfriend Alex De Minaur at Wimbledon.

The pair are one of the highest-profile couples in tennis and, having supported each other court-side on many occasions, they will now be on the same side of the net for the first time.

Boulter and De Minaur, who will face Australian duo Storm Hunter and John Peers in the first round, are not the only off-court couple in the draw.

They're not just a couple. They're a mixed doubles team now. pic.twitter.com/U8mktwomrk — US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 5, 2023

World number five Stefanos Tsitsipas and Spain’s Paula Badosa, who recently made their relationship public, are also playing together and will take on top seeds Austin Krajicek and Jessica Pegula.

Other notable pairings are all-British duos Heather Watson and Joe Salisbury and Jodie Burrage and Lloyd Glasspool, while Jamie Murray will play with American Taylor Townsend.