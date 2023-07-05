Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Football rumours: Saudi clubs join growing interest in Thiago Alcantara

UK & international sportsPublished:

Liverpool are yet to receive an official bid for the Spanish midfielder.

Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara salutes the fans
Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara salutes the fans

What the papers say

Liverpool are yet to receive a bid for Thiago Alcantara despite interest from several foreign clubs. The Times says clubs in Saudi Arabia are among those keen on the Spanish midfielder, 32.

Southampton v Norwich City – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium
Norwich City’s Brandon Williams tackles Southampton’s Tino Livramento (Adam Davy/PA)

Southampton full-back Tino Livramento, 20, would prefer a move to Newcastle over a return to Chelsea, according to the Daily Mail.

Israel midfielder Oscar Gloukh, 19, is attracting interest from several top clubs, according to the Guardian. Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are among those keen on the Red Bull Salzburg teenager.

AC Milan have joined the race to sign Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, reports the Metro. The England winger, 22, has decided to leave Chelsea during the summer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Brighton and Hove Albion v Leeds United – Premier League – AMEX Stadium
Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez saves under pressure from Leeds United’s Jack Harrison (Gareth FullerPA)

Robert Sanchez: Manchester United have identified Brighton’s Spanish goalkeeper, 25, as a potential target, according to the Daily Mail.

Folorin Balogun: Arsenal have placed a value of £50million on the USA striker, says the Daily Mirror.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News