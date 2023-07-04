Yaya Toure hopes Standard Liege coaching spell leads to Premier League return

Yaya Toure

Yaya Toure is one day targeting a top managerial job in the Premier League after taking the next step in his career by becoming assistant coach at Standard Liege.

The 40-year-old, who lit up the top league as a player with Manchester City, has joined Carl Hoefkens’ staff at the Belgian club after a spell coaching Tottenham Under-16s.

Toure enjoyed his time at Hotspur Way, admitting he would one day love to return there, but felt the time was right to go and coach first-team football.

I am delighted to share that I will be taking on the role of Assistant Coach at @Standard_RSCL. It’s an honour to join the club and I am looking forward to working with Head Coach, Carl Hoefkens! Let’s do this ?? — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) June 20, 2023

He is happy to learn from his boss Hoefkens but has desires to become a manager in the future.

“One hundred per cent, that is my plan and idea.” he told the PA news agency. “For me I have to go step after step, I am on a learning journey.

“I am very open to everything, just carrying on what I am doing.

“Why not the Premier League? I don’t know how long it is going to take, maybe sooner or later, for me I am always open for it.

“I know it’s going to be a big challenge and coaches’ jobs are becoming tougher and tougher. You see coaches surviving for a maximum four or five months.

“That is what it is now, that is the reality.

“For me, I am quite patient and I have to take my steps very carefully and in the right manner. That’s why I am going to Belgium because I want to learn from top coaches like Carl, who has huge experience.”

Toure, who previously held positions at Ukrainian side Olimpik Donetsk and Russian team Akhmat Grozny, has not ruled out the possibility of one day returning to Spurs.

“Tottenham did not stand in my way and they let me go and I think that was brilliant,” he added.

“I would love to carry on in Tottenham because my belief and development was to try to work with the grown men.

“If the opportunity to go back was there then why not, because what Tottenham did for me was incredible, they allowed me to work there and develop as a coach and for what they did for me I will never be able to thank them enough.

Yaya Toure will first put his coaching skills to use on the launch of Amazon’s Prime Day, as a Prime customer can buy a private coaching session for them and three friends (Prime handout/PA)

“They opened the door for me and allowed me to express myself in the right manner and do the things I wanted to do.

“That is a real positive for me. Of course at the end of the day I move on but Tottenham is always going to be a great club and one that will always mean something to me.”

Toure will first put his coaching skills to use on the launch of Amazon’s Prime Day, as a Prime customer can buy a private coaching session for them and three friends.

He added: “The experience will be unmissable. For me it is very positive and I think this idea with Amazon is great.

“It is important we share experiences and talk to them about football and show them inside it and an understanding of it.”