Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sheffield Wednesday appoint former Watford boss Xisco Munoz as their new manager

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 42-year-old Spaniard replaces Darren Moore, who surprisingly departed the Owls having guided the club to promotion.

Xisco Munoz
Xisco Munoz

Sheffield Wednesday have appointed former Watford boss Xisco Munoz as their new manager.

The 42-year-old Spaniard replaces Darren Moore, who surprisingly departed the Owls having guided the club to promotion via the League One play-offs.

Munoz steered Watford back into the Premier League having taken charge midway through the 2020-21 campaign, but was sacked during November 2021 after just 36 games in charge.

Former winger Munoz won both the LaLiga title and the UEFA Cup while at Valencia, before moving into management with Georgian club Dinamo Tbilisi and moved to Watford in December 2020.

A short statement on the Owls’ club website read: “Sheffield Wednesday are delighted to announce the appointment of Xisco Munoz as our first team manager.

“The Spaniard, who gained promotion to the Premier League with Watford in 2020/21, takes charge of the Owls with immediate effect.”

Munoz will give his first press conference as the club’s new manager at Hillsborough on Wednesday afternoon.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News