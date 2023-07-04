Football rumours: Jordan Henderson on shopping list for Steven Gerrard’s new job

Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson

What the papers say

Steven Gerrard could target his successor as Liverpool captain after taking over as manager of Saudi club Al-Ettifaq. The Daily Mail reports England midfielder Jordan Henderson, 33, has emerged as a potential target for Gerrard, along with Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 34.

Southampton’s Tino Livramento could be on his way to Chelsea (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Chelsea are in talks with Southampton about bringing their former youth player Tino Livramento, 20, back to Stamford Bridge, according to the Daily Mail. The England Under-21 right-back is valued at £38 million with Newcastle also showing interest.

The race to sign Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga from Celta Vigo is hotting up, according to the Guardian. Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are all interested in the 21-year-old but Paris St Germain are moving into pole position.

Granit Xhaka‘s time at Arsenal is almost over. The Sun reports that the Switzerland midfielder, 30, will complete a £21.5 million move to Bayer Leverkusen this week.

Social media round-up

Manchester City are preparing an official bid for Joško Gvardiol. ??? #MCFC Understand verbal approaches for €75m plus add-ons were rejected by Leipzig — talks continue. Leipzig always wanted at least €100m for Gvardiol. Personal terms 100% agreed as revealed 10 days ago. pic.twitter.com/IRYviTgJj7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2023

Man City wonderkid looks set to switch Prem clubs after impressing for England https://t.co/X5ByEMKzY7 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) July 3, 2023

Players to watch

Southampton’s Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia: Liverpool are favourites to beat Chelsea in the race to sign the Belgium midfielder, 19, from Southampton.