England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton joins Chelsea with sights set on silverware

England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton

Chelsea have signed England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton on a free transfer from Aston Villa.

The 22-year-old, capped twice by her country and named in Sarina Wiegman’s squad for this summer’s World Cup, has signed a three-year deal after her contract with Villa expired.

She brings Women’s Super League experience from stints with both Birmingham and Villa, having made 15 appearances while helping the latter to a fifth-placed finish last term.

?OFFICIAL | 22yr old English Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton joins the Blues from Aston Villa on a contract until the summer of 2026. Welcome to Chelsea FC @hannahhampton_ pic.twitter.com/jlRNSTUdAW — CHELSEA WOMEN (@Chelseawomen_) July 4, 2023

Hampton was part of England’s trophy-winning squad at Euro 2022 and also has honours to her name from the Finalissima earlier this year and 2022’s Arnold Clark Cup.

In joining the reigning WSL champions, she now wants to add club silverware to her collection.

“I’m very excited,” Hampton said on the Chelsea website. “It’s a massive club, it’s an honour to be a part of this and to be able to wear the club’s badge. I want to keep improving, to help the team however I can and I’d love to win some trophies with the club at the same time.”

Hampton began her career with Villarreal in Spain after moving to the country as a youngster, but then returned to England with Stoke before joining hometown club Birmingham, making her senior debut in 2017 and making 50 appearances before switching to rivals Villa in 2021.