David Beckham celebrates wedding anniversary – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 4.

Football

David Beckham celebrated his wedding anniversary.

Alan Shearer reflected on a big night for his Foundation.

A new job for Jill Scott.

England Under-21s got ready for their semi-final.

Jordan Henderson was also training hard.

Don’t dream of winning. Train for it! ? pic.twitter.com/0go7aIzSeA — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) July 4, 2023

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was honoured.

What an honour to join this historic football club. Can’t wait to get started! ❤️? #ForzaMilan pic.twitter.com/QKblQhvANu — Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@RLC) July 4, 2023

Gary Neville thanked Geoff Shreeves.

✍️ #LUFC is delighted to announce the appointment of Daniel Farke as the club’s new first team manager — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 4, 2023

Cricket

Tough times for Ollie Pope.

Gutted ?these things happen and backing the boys all the way ??????? pic.twitter.com/hWFZN78MKy — Ollie Pope (@OPope32) July 4, 2023

Tennis

Roger Federer met Elton John…