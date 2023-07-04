Notification Settings

David Beckham celebrates wedding anniversary – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

England Under-21s got ready for their semi-final.

David Beckham celebrated his wedding anniversary
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 4.

Football

Alan Shearer reflected on a big night for his Foundation.

A new job for Jill Scott.

England Under-21s got ready for their semi-final.

Jordan Henderson was also training hard.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was honoured.

Gary Neville thanked Geoff Shreeves.

Cricket

Tough times for Ollie Pope.

Tennis

Roger Federer met Elton John…

And then enjoyed the action on Centre Court with the Princess of Wales.

UK & international sports

