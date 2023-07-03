Notification Settings

Poch’s first day and Brighton unveil Bart – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Seagulls used the Simpsons to present new goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Mauricio Pochettino File Photos

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 3.

Football

Mauricio Pochettino started work at Chelsea.

Brighton signed Bart!

Paul Merson felt the pressure.

Numbers up for the Lionesses.

Cricket

Stuart Broad reflected on the final day at Lord’s.

Nathan Lyon headed home.

Darren Lehmann basked in Australia’s win.

Herschelle Gibbs is back in the coaching game.

Tennis

Wimbledon started.

Golf

Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood was upstaged in his own home by team-mate Justin Rose.

UK & international sports

