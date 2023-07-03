British wild card Jan Choinski marks Wimbledon debut with a win

Jan Choinski progressed into the second round at Wimbledon

Jan Choinski followed compatriots Liam Broady and Jodie Burrage into the second round with a fine victory over Dusan Lajovic on his main draw debut at Wimbledon.

German-born Choinski, who is the son of a British ballet dancer, changed allegiances in 2019 and received a wild card into round one at the All England Club for the first time this year.

Choinski rewarded the faith placed in him with an impressive 5-7 7-6 (4) 6-2 6-2 win against the world number 56.

Jan Choinski celebrates his victory (Steven Paston/PA)

Warm applause greeted Choinski’s arrival on Court 17, but he was made to wait five minutes before Lajovic arrived.

When the Serbian did turn up, he was able to break world 164 Choinski immediately, only to see it wiped out in similarly quick time.

Lajovic did manage to edge the opener but it failed to deter Choinski.

An even second set went to a tie-breaker and Choinski managed to hold his nerve.

It boosted the confidence of the British number six and, backed on by a growing crowd, he moved two sets up when he claimed the third.