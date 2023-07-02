Savannah Marshall beats Franchon Crews-Dezurn for undisputed title

Savannah Marshall

Briton Savannah Marshall scored a majority decision points win over Franchon Crews-Dezurn to become the undisputed super-middleweight champion in Manchester.

The judges scored the fight 95-95, 99-92 and 97-93 as the 32-year-old fighter recovered from a slow start to win out after a fast-paced encounter.

A 13th professional win for Marshall means she is now a two-weight champion.

“I just want to thank everyone who came out and bought a ticket,” she told Sky Sports. “As if you didn’t buy tickets I wouldn’t be in this position.

“She (Crews-Dezurn) is a tough, tough woman. I thought she came on stronger, some of the rounds were close but I felt landed the better shots.”

On the undercard, Natasha Jonas beat Kandi Wyatt to win the IBF welterweight title after the referee halted the bout in the eighth round.

Canadian fighter Wyatt offered little in response against Jones, who is also now a two-weight world champion and has won 14 of her 17 professional fights.