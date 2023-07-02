PA Sport Trivia (03/07/2023)

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Sir Richard Hadlee (cricket) – New Zealand’s record-breaking all-rounder who was the first man to take 400 Test wickets, born 1951.

Henry Olonga (cricket) – former Zimbabwe Test bowler, best known for his protest against Robert Mugabe, born 1976.

Bobby Skinstad (rugby union) – former South Africa captain, born 1976.

Harbhajan Singh (cricket) – former India off-spinner, born 1980.

Tim Jonkers (rugby league) – former St Helens, Salford, Wigan and Leigh utility player, born 1981.

Sebastian Vettel (motor racing) – Four-time Formula One world champion, born 1987.

Winston Reid (soccer) – New Zealand and former West Ham defender, born 1988.

Ruesha Littlejohn (soccer) – Republic of Ireland midfielder, born 1990.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (tennis) – 2021 French Open finalist from Russia, born 1991.

Shannon Courtenay (boxing) – former WBA female bantamweight champion, born 1993.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1902: Bramall Lane in Sheffield became England’s seventh Test cricket ground when it staged the third match between England and Australia. The tourists’ Clem Hill scored the only century on the ground, which was not used again for a Test.

1977: Britain’s Barry Sheene won the Belgian Grand Prix 500cc race at an average speed of 135.07mph, the fastest ever recorded at a world championship motorcycle race.

1997: Celtic appointed former Netherlands international Wim Jansen as head coach. He went on to lead the club to their first Scottish title in 10 years in his only season in charge.

2001: Arsenal signed Sol Campbell from north London neighbours Tottenham on a free transfer.

2005: Number one seed Roger Federer won his third Wimbledon title by beating Andy Roddick 6-2 7-6 (2) 6-4 in the men’s singles final.

2007: Relegated Sheffield United’s appeal against the Premier League punishment imposed on West Ham over the Carlos Tevez affair was dismissed by an arbitration panel.

2008: Red Bull Racing’s David Coulthard confirmed he was to retire from competing in Formula One at the end of the season.

2010: Serena Williams won her fourth Wimbledon title by beating Russian Vera Zvonareva 6-3 6-2 in the final.

2011: Novak Djokovic beat Spanish top seed Rafael Nadal 6-4 6-1 1-6 6-3 to win the Wimbledon men’s singles title for the first time.

2012: Dwain Chambers was selected to represent Great Britain at the London Olympics. The controversial sprinter had previously been banned for life from the Games under a British Olympic Association bylaw which was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport earlier in 2012. Chambers missed out on a place in the 100 metres final after finishing fourth in his semi-final.

2017: Former England captain John Terry joined Championship club Aston Villa on a one-year deal.

2018: England reached the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Colombia 4-3 on penalties in Moscow. The teams were level at 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra-time.

2019: Belgian duo Greet Minnen and Alison Van Uytvanck become the first same-sex couple to play together in a match at Wimbledon, beating British pair Katie Swan and Freya Christie in the first round of the women’s doubles.

2021: England thrashed Ukraine 4-0 in Rome to set up a Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark.

PA SPORT SELECTIVE TV LISTINGS:

Today (Monday, July 3)

TENNIS: Wimbledon – BBC Two England 1030, BBC One 1345 and 1900.

CYCLING: Tour de France, stage three – Eurosport 1 1130, S4C and ITV4 1400.

CRICKET: ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier, Netherlands v Oman – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket 0730.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, July 4)

TENNIS: Wimbledon – BBC Two England 1100, BBC One 1345 and 1900.

CYCLING: Tour de France, stage four – Eurosport 1 1130, ITV4 1400.

CRICKET: ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier, Zimbabwe v Scotland – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket 0730; Women’s International T20, West Indies v Ireland – BT Sport 2 2145.

PA SPORT QUIZ

1. England wicketkeeper Amy Jones plays for which Hundred franchise?

2. Who did Savannah Marshall beat to become the undisputed super-middleweight champion?

3. How many Wimbledon singles titles did Roger Federer win?

4. Which NFL team play their home games at Soldier Field?

5. Who is captain of England Women’s rugby league team?

6. Who won the 2022 Tour de France?

7. Where will the 2026 Winter Olympics be held?

8. At which club did Cesc Fabregas begin his senior career?

9. Scotland will kick off their 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign against which team?

10. Jin Young Ko is a leading name in which sport?