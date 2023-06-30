James Maddison looks forward as Liverpool go retro – Friday’s sporting social

James Maddison

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 30.

Football

James Maddison was looking forward to his new challenge.

Spot the Robbie Fowler cameo as Liverpool went back to the 90s to launch their new away kit.

Introducing our new 2023/24 @nikefootball away kit. ​ Inspired by the classic strip of the 1995-96 season ? pic.twitter.com/pINgA7ByIF — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 30, 2023

Erling Haaland was grateful.

Big thank you to @marca and everyone who voted me for this special award! ?? We keep going! ?? #Los100 pic.twitter.com/B6AuopnnvO — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) June 30, 2023

Kai Havertz was taking a break.

Charging the batteries for a big season ahead! pic.twitter.com/VyTPzV6CuX — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) June 30, 2023

Green was a theme of the day’s away kit announcements.

A machine in green. ? Our 2023/24 away kit is now available to buy in-store and online! ? pic.twitter.com/0oXPFFJUR9 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 30, 2023

Norwich City x @JomaSportUK (a) – on sale now ? — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) June 30, 2023

Fulham launched their new home look.

Introducing our @adidasfootball 2023/24 Home Kit. ? — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) June 30, 2023

Ange Postecoglou enjoyed Australian success in his new home city.

Bournemouth’s new boss arrived in the building.

Let's get to work ? pic.twitter.com/47ZcL4nz1D — AFC Bournemouth ? (@afcbournemouth) June 30, 2023

A bouncy castle tribute to Marcus Rashford.

Not sure about Dwight McNeil’s future in modelling.

No cameras were harmed in the making of this kit shoot.@dwightmcneil ?‍♂️ — Everton (@Everton) June 30, 2023

Aaron Mooy retired.

? 42 #CelticFC appearances? 11 assists⚽ 7 goals??? Treble Winner Best of luck in your retirement, Aaron Mooy ? pic.twitter.com/6h3q5Fqi9l — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) June 30, 2023

What a player, and what a man! Thank you for everything you did in the #htafc shirt, Aaron ? https://t.co/92ihtvrmuU — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) June 30, 2023

James Tarkowski looked to a future in coaching.

PFA UEFA B Coaching Course with James Tarkowski! If you're a PFA member and interested in coaching, find out more here: https://t.co/igqzaWLiik Full video ⤵️https://t.co/I0XDgW3ocO pic.twitter.com/9qGpjSwi1w — Professional Footballers’ Association (@PFA) June 30, 2023

Cricket

England looked back at day two of the Lord’s Test before the start of day three.

Nine wickets ☝Three hundred and thirty-five runs ? Another day of Test match cricket to savour ? pic.twitter.com/48K4lXmk2J — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 30, 2023

Which was hit by the weather after Australia had dominated.

Golf

The NFL got the better of the NBA in ‘The Match’.