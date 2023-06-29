Savannah Marshall looks to move on from Claressa Shields defeat

Savannah Marshall v Claressa Shields – The O2

Savannah Marshall has admitted talk of a rematch with Claressa Shields will not go away as she prepares to challenge Franchon Crews-Dezurn for her undisputed world super-middleweight titles on Saturday.

Marshall is making her first appearance since she was comprehensively outpointed by Shields last October, and knows victory over Crews-Dezurn is likely to propel her towards another shot at the American next year.

The respective trajectories of Marshall and Shields have been tied together since their amateur days and Marshall told Sky Sports: “It’s the only fight out there after these fireworks.”

Savannah Marshall hopes to set up a rematch with Claressa Shields (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Marshall took four months off after her first professional loss but says the experience has turned her into a better fighter as she prepares to step up to face Crews-Dezurn at Manchester’s AO Arena.

Marshall got the better of her opponent in an amateur meeting in 2011 and believes the move to 168lbs will be a significant factor in wresting the belts from Franchon-Crews.

“I was beaten by the better fighter and that was hard to take,” added Marshall.

“I had the opportunity to become the best pound for pound in the world. I hate losing so it was a bitter pill to swallow. But it’s dead and buried.

“I’m not having to struggle to make the weight, this time it’s been a lot easier, and camp’s being a lot more enjoyable.”

Crews-Dezurn has won eight times since she lost her ambitious professional debut against Shields in 2016.

She accused Marshall of complacency heading into her bout against Shields and believes the Hartlepool fighter lacks the motivation to rebound and claim the win that would set up a prospective rematch.

“Unfortunately she got a defeat because she underestimated,” said Crews-Dezurn.