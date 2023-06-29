Football rumours: Harry Maguire one of three on West Ham’s wish list

Harry Maguire

What the papers say

West Ham are reportedly interested in three players this summer to help fill the void left by Declan Rice’s expected departure, with the club said to be targeting England international Harry Maguire. The Mirror says the club are also interested in Everton midfielder Amadou Onana and Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria.

Bayern Munich are set to up their offer for Tottenham striker Harry Kane after their initial deal of £60million was rejected by the club, the Sun reports. The new bid is reportedly worth £80million.

Conor Coady spent last season on loan at Everton (Peter Byrne/PA)

Wolves have accepted a deal worth £7.5million from Leicester for defender Conor Coady, the Daily Express says.

The Nottingham Post says Chelsea are willing to let 22-year-old Callum Hudson-Odoi leave the club for £15million, with Nottingham Forest interested in signing the young forward.

Social media round-up

RB Leipzig risk Liverpool wrath by launching secret transfer plan Jurgen Klopp blocked ?https://t.co/BV5en5FuQH pic.twitter.com/MLY41CTpZz — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 28, 2023

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy completes move to Saudi Pro League side Ah Ahlihttps://t.co/pdRB2ZGT81 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 28, 2023

Players to watch

Brighton’s Moises Caicedo could be set for a move to Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)

Moises Caicedo: Brighton are reportedly set to receive an offer from Manchester United for the Ecuadorian after contact was made earlier in the week, according to Sky Sports.