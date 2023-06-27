Gary Neville to be guest on Dragons’ Den panel

Manchester United sale

Gary Neville will join the cast of the BBC programme Dragons’ Den when the series returns to screens next year.

The former Manchester United and England defender will appear as a guest on the panel alongside fashion and retail entrepreneur Emma Grede.

In addition to his regular role as a Sky Sports pundit, Neville has built a portfolio of business interests including a hotel and other property developments since his retirement from football.

Gary Neville is set to join the cast of Dragon’s Den next year (BBC)

Neville said: “I am excited to join the Dragons, and to meet the entrepreneurs brave enough to face us in the Den.

“I hope my personal journey shows that you can take the experiences you’ve had in one part of your career and use them to do something entirely different and make it a success.”