Football pays tribute to Craig Brown – Monday’s sporting social

Rangers are saddened to hear of the death of former player and Scotland manager, Craig Brown, at the age of 82.

Best known for his time in charge of the @ScotlandNT from 1993 to 2001, Brown’s playing career began at Ibrox.

The thoughts of everyone at Rangers are with his… pic.twitter.com/dNiDwLsk0r

— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) June 26, 2023