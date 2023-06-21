Leading figures summoned to Senate hearing over shock PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger

The main figures in the merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf have been asked to attend a United States Senate hearing

The leading figures in the controversial partnership between Saudi Arabia and the PGA Tour have been summoned to attend a United States Senate hearing next month.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman have been asked to appear at a Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations meeting on July 11 to examine the Tour’s shock unification with LIV Golf.

The PGA Tour announced a fortnight ago it was creating a new commercial entity with the DP World Tour and PIF, a move it said would “unify golf” and which brought an end to a legal dispute between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

Today I am officially inviting the PGA Tour Commissioner, LIV Golf CEO, & Saudi Public Investment Fund Governor to testify in front of my Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. We need to get to the bottom of the planned agreement between the PGA & Saudi-funded LIV Golf. pic.twitter.com/FlYD4vpmCh — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) June 21, 2023

The surprise merger has attracted criticism, with the Senate announcing it would open an investigation, which has been followed by this announcement of the hearing.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, who chairs the committee, said in a statement posted on his Twitter account: “Our goal is to uncover the facts about what went into the PGA Tour’s deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund and what the Saudi takeover means for the future of this cherished American institution and our national interest.

“Americans deserve to know what the structure and governance of this new entity will be. Major actors in the deal are best positioned to provide this information and they owe Congress – and the American people – answers in a public setting.”

The PGA TOUR, DP World Tour and PIF announce landmark agreement to unify men’s professional golf. — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 6, 2023

Senator Richard Johnson, who also sits on the committee, added: “Fans, the players, and concerned citizens have many questions about the planned agreement between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

“I look forward to hearing testimony from the individuals who are in the best positions to provide insight to the public regarding the current state of professional golf.