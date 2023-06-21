Arsenal edge closer to Kai Havertz deal and gear up for third Declan Rice bid

England’s Declan Rice (left) and Germany’s Kai Havertz

Arsenal are progressing well in talks to sign Chelsea forward Kai Havertz as they prepare to launch a third bid for West Ham captain Declan Rice.

The Gunners are aiming to add to the squad that manager Mikel Arteta led to second place in the Premier League last season.

Rice emerged as a top target earlier this year, but the PA news agency understands a move for Havertz could also now be close to fruition.

Kai Havertz could be set to leave Chelsea for London rivals Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA).

The 24-year-old has hit 19 Premier League goals in 91 appearances for the Blues, but could be set to move across London and link up with the Gunners.

It is believed a new bid has yet to be lodged for Havertz, but the difference in valuation between the clubs is close.

West Ham on Tuesday knocked back a second offer for Rice, which would have made the England midfielder Arsenal’s all-time record signing.

West Ham’s Declan Rice is set to depart the London Stadium this summer (John Walton/PA).

The structure of add-ons to Arsenal’s bid is believed to be the issue for West Ham, who are keen to stick to their guns and receive £100million for their skipper.