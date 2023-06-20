Notification Settings

Arsenal table club-record bid for West Ham captain Declan Rice

UK & international sportsPublished:

The England midfielder helped the Hammers win the Europa Conference League earlier this month.

Declan Rice

Arsenal have submitted a club-record offer for West Ham captain Declan Rice.

The England midfielder has emerged as a target for the Gunners in recent months and a first bid was rejected earlier in June.

However, the PA news agency understands a second offer has been lodged that eclipses the £72million Arsenal paid for Nicolas Pepe in 2019.

It is believed the new bid, including add-ons, could total £90million and will test the resolve of Europa Conference League winners West Ham.

Rice, 24, lifted the trophy in Prague on June 8 before owner David Sullivan said he believed that was the skipper’s last outing for the Hammers.

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz could also join Arsenal
Chelsea forward Kai Havertz could also join Arsenal (John Walton/PA).

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League last season, with manager Mikel Arteta and football director Edu having identified the players they want to add to once again challenge Manchester City.

As well as the record move for Rice, it is understood Arsenal are in talks to land Kai Havertz from London rivals Chelsea and have reportedly launched bids to Southampton’s Romeo Lavia and Jurrien Timber of Ajax.

