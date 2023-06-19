Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

The sporting weekend in pictures

UK & international sportsPublished:

There was plenty of drama.

Andy Murray beat Frenchman Arthur Cazaux to win the Rothesay Nottingham Open
Andy Murray beat Frenchman Arthur Cazaux to win the Rothesay Nottingham Open

Andy Murray sealed a second successive title as he beat Frenchman Arthur Cazaux in straight sets at the Rothesay Nottingham Open.

An all-British final in the women’s singles ensured the Scot would not be the only home competitor to lift a trophy, with Katie Boulter beating Jodie Burrage 6-3 6-3 to claim a maiden WTA Tour title.

Scotland stunned Erling Haaland’s Norway with a 2-1 comeback victory in their Euro 2024 qualifier, downpours dampened day three of the Ashes and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen reached a Formula One milestone at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Rory McIlroy once again missed out on a major title at the US Open as he finished a shot behind American Wyndham Clark, who claimed his first major championship.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Andy Murray’s wife Kim Murray and their children surprised the former world number one when they appeared in the stands for his Father's Day victory
Andy Murray’s wife Kim Murray and their children surprised the former world number one when they appeared in the stands for his Father’s Day victory (Nigel French/PA)
Britain's Katie Boulter was elated after clinching her first WTA Tour title at her home tournament in Nottingham
Britain’s Katie Boulter was elated after clinching her first WTA Tour title at her home tournament in Nottingham (Nigel French/PA)
Scotland completed a stunning late comeback to beat Norway in their Euro 2024 qualifier
Scotland completed a stunning late comeback to beat Norway in their Euro 2024 qualifier (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England’s Ben Stokes (centre) celebrated bowling LBW Australia’s Steve Smith during day two of the first Ashes test match at Edgbaston
England’s Ben Stokes celebrated the wicket of Australia’s Steve Smith during day two of the first Ashes Test (David Davies/PA)
Fans sheltered under umbrellas during heavy rain during day three of the first Ashes test match at Edgbaston
Fans broke out their umbrellas as heavy rain fell during day three at Edgbaston (Mike Egerton/PA)
England players huddle ahead of Australia second innings during day three of the Women’s International Test match at The Incora County Ground
England players huddle ahead of Australia A’s second innings during day three of the Women’s International Test (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Great Britain's Fiona Crackles celebrates scoring the opening goal during her side's 4-2 FIH Hockey Pro League victory over USA
Great Britain’s Fiona Crackles celebrates scoring the opening goal during her side’s 4-2 FIH Hockey Pro League victory over USA (John Walton/PA)
Wigan Warriors' Morgan Smithies is tackled during the Betfred Challenge Cup quarter-final at DW Stadium
Wigan’s Morgan Smithies is tackled during the Betfred Challenge Cup quarter-final at DW Stadium (Richard Sellers/PA)
England’s Eberechi Eze and James Maddison caught up during a training session at Manchester United's Trafford Training Centre
England’s Eberechi Eze and James Maddison caught up during a training session at Manchester United’s Trafford Training Centre (Martin Rickett/PA)
Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen won the Canadian Grand Prix and equalled Ayrton Senna's career 41 victories
Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen won the Canadian Grand Prix and equalled Ayrton Senna’s career 41 victories (Christinne Muschi/AP)
US Open Golf
Wyndham Clark celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the US Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club (Matt York/AP)
UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News