Peter Drury joins Sky Sports after Martin Tyler’s departure

Commentator Peter Drury is joining Sky Sports to cover the Premier League from next season following Martin Tyler’s departure.

Tyler, who had spearheaded Sky’s coverage of the competition since it launched in 1992, is stepping down from his role ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

After Drury’s arrival was confirmed on Sunday, he said in a statement: “I’m massively excited to be joining Sky’s outstanding roster of commentators.

Experienced commentator Peter Drury will officially join Sky Sports to cover Premier League football from the 2023/24 season! ??️ pic.twitter.com/u3EL8vEI3O — Sky Sports (@SkySports) June 18, 2023

“To be working on the best games week in week out with a broadcaster that has told the Premier League story since the very beginning feels like the opportunity of my career and I can’t wait to get started.”

Sky Sports director of football Gary Hughes said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Peter Drury to Sky Sports.

“Peter’s one of the game’s most poetic commentators and will bring great energy and enthusiasm as well as his award-winning broadcasting experience to our unrivalled coverage of the Premier League.”

Legendary commentator Martin Tyler will leave Sky Sports ahead of the new season after spearheading the company's Premier League coverage for over 30 years ?️? pic.twitter.com/XWLs3wycHB — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 17, 2023

Drury, who has more than 30 years of experience across TV and radio, has previously worked for the BBC, ITV, Premier League Productions and BT Sport.

He has been named Football Supporters’ Association Commentator of the Year for three of the last four seasons, and won the Sports Journalists’ Association Sports Commentator of the Year award in 2020.