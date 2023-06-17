Remco Evenepoel pays tribute to Gino Mader during Tour de Suisse stage win

Remco Evenepoel in action at the Tour de Suisse

World champion Remco Evenepoel pointed to the sky in tribute to Gino Mader as he won stage seven of the Tour de Suisse a day after the Swiss rider died as a result of injuries suffered in a crash at the race.

Mader, who was 26, was unable to recover from injuries sustained in a high-speed crash on a descent on Thursday and died in hospital.

Friday’s stage was cancelled, replaced by a 20km group ride along the final part of the route in memory of Mader, but on Saturday the racing was back on in line with the wishes of Mader’s family.

No words needed on a day like this.

However, the stage to Weinfelden was inevitably a subdued affair.

Mader’s Team Bahrain-Victorious, who had ridden across the line in unison on Friday, withdrew from the race before the start, as did the Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert and Tudor Pro Cycling teams and 17 other riders, leaving 113 in the race.

Organisers had announced the time gaps for the general classification would be taken with 25 kilometres to go, removing any pressure on those riders involved in the fight for yellow before Sunday’s closing time trial.

Following the tragic loss of Gino Mäder, Team Bahrain Victorious has taken the decision to withdraw from Tour de Suisse

There were no attacks until the peloton had passed that point and when they did begin, Evenepoel launched a move with 17km remaining and rode home solo, blowing a kiss and pointing to the sky as he crossed the line.

Prior to the stage, there had been questions over whether the Tour would be completed and also whether or not the women’s edition – which started on Saturday – would begin.