Dejan Kulusevski’s loan spell at Tottenham turned into permanent deal

Dejan Kulusevski

Dejan Kulusevski has completed a permanent transfer to Tottenham from Juventus.

The Sweden international arrived in north London on an 18-month loan in January 2022 and has been influential during what has been a difficult period for Spurs.

He scored and registered an assist on his first start, a 3-2 victory against Manchester City at the Etihad in February last year, and has gone on to net seven goals in 57 appearances for the club.

Deki is here to stay ? We are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus! ? — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 17, 2023

The initial loan deal included an option for Spurs to make a deal for the 23-year-old permanent for a reported £29.9million if certain conditions were met.

His performances in the Premier League during 2022 were recognised with him receiving the award for best Swedish male player for the year.