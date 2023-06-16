Notification Settings

Mohamed Salah celebrates birthday and the Ashes starts: Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Mohamed Salah celebrated his birthday

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 16.

Football

Mohamed Salah enjoyed his birthday.

Alessia Russo made the ‘hardest decision’ to leave Manchester United.

Neil Warnock played his part in getting Danny Ward to stay at Huddersfield.

MK Dons got their business done.

Sutton were having fun.

Beth Mead promoted her book.

History in the making.

Cricket

The Ashes started.

Darren Lehmann stuck his neck on the line.

KP got his wish.

Tennis

Nick Kyrgios made plans with Jack Sock.

American football

Patrick Mahomes got some new jewellery.

Darts

Jose de Sousa got his maths wrong yet again.

UK & international sports

