Kim Huybrechts and Dimitri Van den Bergh put on united front after ‘differences’

Belgium pair Kim Huybrechts and Dimitri Van den Bergh have vowed to put their differences aside in order to compete in the World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt.

The duo won their opening match against Finland on Thursday night but cracks in their relationship showed immediately afterwards, with Huybrechts admitting he does not “get along with” Van den Bergh, who also said there was “something personal” between them.

But in an attempt to avoid a civil war in the PDC competition, they are putting on a united front ahead of Friday night’s match with China.

They said in a joint statement on Twitter: “Following last night’s win at the World Cup of Darts, we have sat down to discuss our recent differences.

“Whilst some issues remain to be resolved in the fullness of time, we are both fully committed to doing our best as a team to win the World Cup of Darts for Belgium, and to represent ourselves, our families and our country in the best light.