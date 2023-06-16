Holocaust survivor and Olympic weightlifter Sir Ben Helfgott dies aged 93

UK Holocaust Memorial

Tributes have been paid to Holocaust survivor and Olympic weightlifter Sir Ben Helfgott after he died aged 93 on Friday.

Poland-born Helfgott faced appalling conditions in the Piotrkow Ghetto and then survived the Buchenwald and Terezin concentration camps and the Schlieben labour camp.

He lost almost his entire family in the Holocaust and was one of 732 child survivors who came to the UK to rebuild their lives after the Second World War.

Just 11 years after he was freed from the Nazi concentration camps, Helfgott captained the British weightlifting team at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics.

He represented Britain again at the 1960 Rome Olympics and the 1958 Commonwealth Games where he won a bronze medal.

Helfgott also became the honorary president of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust and a honorary patron for the Holocaust Educational Trust. He was knighted in 2018.

A statement from the 45 Aid Society, a charity which supports Holocaust survivors and their families, and of which Helfgott was a founding member, read: “It is with the deepest sadness and sorrow that we have to share the news that we’ve lost the founder and father of @45AidSociety, Sir Ben Helfgott.

“Ben was one of the greatest ambassadors for the Boys and, indeed, for all Holocaust survivors. He represented Britain at the Olympics within a few years of his liberation, went on to fight for his fellow survivors and continued to educate all generations about the horrors of the Holocaust right up till just a few years ago.”

Paying tribute, Karen Pollock, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: “Sir Ben Helfgott was a giant amongst men. A Holocaust survivor, Olympic champion, campaigner, visionary and our leader.

“Despite all he endured, Ben taught us all about resilience, tolerance and the crucial importance of educating future generations. He was our friend and mentor and we mourn his loss deeply.

“Ben always worked to ensure that survivors were looked after – he was a true leader of the survivor community.”

Sir Keir Starmer said he was “deeply saddened” to hear Helfgott had died.

Sir Ben Helfgott MBE Z”L 22 November 1929 – 16 June 2023 Sir Ben passed away peacefully today, surrounded by the family he loved. His life was – and will forever remain – an extraordinary blessing to us all. – The Helfgott Family — Sir Ben Helfgott (@BenHelfgottSir) June 16, 2023

The Labour Party leader said: “Sir Ben was one of life’s polymaths. He was a hugely accomplished sportsman, representing Britain at the Olympics in weightlifting.

“He was one of only two Holocaust survivors to take part in the Olympics, an extraordinary tribute to his talent and determination.

“Throughout his life, Sir Ben demonstrated compassion and understanding, campaigning for tolerance and peaceful coexistence between communities.